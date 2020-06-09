Princi shares new single ‘Slicing Shadows’, announces EP

Sydney electronic artist Princi has shared new single ‘Slicing Shadows’, taken from her forthcoming EP of the same name.

It’s the first new music from the songwriter – real name Gina Karlikoff – in a couple of years. She describes ‘Slicing Shadows’ as “a soundtrack to slice through the bullshit – mainstream narratives and systems of success made to doubt you”, set to a backdrop of jagged synths and electronic strings.

Listen below:

Advertisement

“In a world addicted to excess, it is easy to escape from what you really want, think or know,” Princi explained in a statement. “‘Slicing Shadows’ is about listening to that deeper layer. Dissolve the distractions, slice your shadows.”

All streaming and download proceeds from the single will be donated to the NSW Aboriginal Legal Service.

The ‘Slicing Shadows’ EP is slated for release August 7 via Hong Kong label Absurd TRAX, marking the first release from Princi since her self-titled 2018 album. In that time, she’s toured both locally and overseas and curated Club Princi, a Sydney-based club night celebrating queer artists and artists of colour.

Having previously worked with Sydney producers such as Slim Set‘s Atro, the forthcoming EP sees Princi step out on her own, with the release entirely self-produced.