Private Function announce new album ‘370HSSV 0773H’ with scratchie record sleeves

Private Function have announced their third album, ‘370HSSV 0773H’ will arrive on March 31 via their own Still On Top Records.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ has been previewed with two singles, both of which were released last year. ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’ was released in July, while ‘Seize and Destroy’ arrived in October.

Similarly to the rollout for ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ – which saw the band release limited edition vinyl copies with pressed bags of unidentified white powder in the records themselves – Private Function have developed a unique release strategy for physical copies of ‘370HSSV 0773H’.

The first 3000 vinyl copies of the album feature scratch card album covers. One of the copies will reveal three matching icons – its owner will win a signed test pressing of the album, $2999 in cash and a photo of their face printed on all future pressings of the album.

“We were thinking about how we could give back to our fans in a fun way, and we came up with this really simple idea that we couldn’t believe hadn’t been done before,” the band said in a statement. “Finding a company that would actually print scratchable panels onto record sleeves wasn’t easy, but you bet we found a way to make it happen.”

As a result of the giveaway, first pressing copies of ‘370HSSV 0773H’ are unable to be purchased in South Australia, where by law any ‘scratch and win’ promotion requires a permit – or, as Private Function put it, “because your government sucks”.

“We’re sorry. Hopefully we can come to some kind of deal with your government, otherwise we’ll make sure you receive future pressings.”

‘370HSSV 0773H’ marks Private Function’s first album since the band parted ways with founding guitarist Joe Hansen in 2021 after allegations of misconduct were made against him. Hansen was replaced with two new permanent members – Anthony Biancofiore and Lauren Hester. The new album, produced by Chris Wright at Sunset Pig Studios, was recorded as a four-piece, with Biancofiore on guitar.

Private Function’s ‘370HSSV 0773H’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Jusavinageez’

2. ‘I Dunno What I’m Doing Anymore’

3. ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’

4. ‘One Headed Dog’

5. ‘Passion Pop’

6. ‘Good Fight, Good Night’

7. ‘Seize & Destroy’

8. ‘Don’t Wanna Go Out On The Weekend’

9. ‘Downright Dangerous’

10. ‘Bad Day To Be A Beer’

11. ‘General Mr. Meaner’

12. ‘Time For The Urn’

13. ‘Yellow’

14. ‘I Just Met The Biggest C**t In The World (It Is You)’