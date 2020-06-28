Private Function announce new album ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

Melbourne punks Private Function have announced the upcoming release of their new album, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

The follow-up to last year’s Metallica-parody ‘St Anger’ will arrive on August 28, released by Damaged Music, the Australian label led by similarly raucous Melbourne outfit Clowns.

Check out the album’s provocative artwork – which immortalises the notorious “$5 note trick” – below:

Though Damaged opened up its label arm last year to release Clowns’ record ‘Nature/Nurture’, Private Function are the first new group to sign with the label.

“In our years we’ve never come across a more entertaining, infectious and magnetic band than Private Function,” commented the label director and Clowns frontman Stevie Williams in a statement.

“Whether you’re listening to their records or catching them live, you simply can’t turn your attention off from this irreverent, hilarious, crackerjack punk-rock act. Further expanding our label facilities to Private Function’s new LP is not just exciting but feels oh so right. PF STILL ON TOP!”

Private Function’s Joe Hansen echoed Williams’ comments. “We decided it was a good idea to sign with a label like Damaged so we could have a good middleman between us and the inevitable legal issues and public outcry,” joked the guitarist.

Pre-orders for ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ are available here alongside various bundle packs.