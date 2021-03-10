Private Function announce ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ national tour

Melbourne punks Private Function have announced a national tour to celebrate the release of their 2020 album, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’.
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ arrived back in August of last year. It marked the band’s second album, following on from their 2019 debut LP ‘St. Anger’.
The album was accompanied by an unorthodox marketing strategy, which included pressed bags of unidentified white powder into a limited edition vinyl record, and cover art depicting a five-dollar note folded in a way that makes it looks like a whale giving head.
Kicking off in May, Private Function will be heading through a handful of capital cities, as well as some stops in regional Victoria and New South Wales. Tickets are on sale now via each venue.
The tour announcement follows Private Function’s show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl earlier this year. The band have also been locked in for Wollongong festival Yours & Owls next month.
Private Function’s ‘Whose Tour Is It Anyway?’ show dates:
MAY
Saturday 8 – Pelly Bar, Frankston
Saturday 15 – Geelong, Barwon Club
Friday 28 – Ballarat, The Eastern
Saturday 29 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
JUNE
Thursday 3 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
Friday 11 – Wollongong, La La La’s
Saturday 12 – Sydney, Crowbar
Sunday 13 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel
Thursday 24 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta
Friday 25 – Sunshine Coast, Solbar
Saturday 26 – Brisbane, The Zoo
JULY
Friday 2 – Melbourne, The Corner Hotel