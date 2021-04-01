Private Function become puppets in new video for ‘Give War A Chance’

Melbourne’s Private Function have shared a new music video for the song ‘Give War A Chance’ from their second studio album, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’.

The video premiered on the band’s YouTube channel last night (March 31), and features the band in puppet form performing on a send-up of Play School. It was directed by Lauren Hester, who is a student at Swinburne University in Melbourne.

Watch the video for ‘Give War A Chance’ below:

According to the band, Hester contacted them on Instagram to request a song of theirs to use for a film school assessment. They sent her ‘Give War a Chance’ and “promptly forgot about it” until Hester sent them the finished product six months later.

Drummer Aidan McDonald said he and the band were “completely blown away” by Hester’s video.

“I went to the same film school as Lauren 10 years ago, and I never made anything as good as this,” he said.

“I can’t believe she beat me to making a puppet Private Function clip.”

Hester, a longtime fan of the band, said in a press statement that she “wanted to make something that reflected that specific brand of chaotic fun” from the band’s live shows.

“I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone, and I’m glad I did,” she said.

“I’d never worked with puppets or puppeteers before, but it was such an amazing experience to work alongside such a passionate group of puppeteers and learn about this wonderful craft.”

Private Function will head out on a national tour this June, having already sold out their headlining shows in Sydney and Melbourne.