Private Function, King Stingray and more added to Meadow lineup

The organisers of Meadow festival have added Private Function, King Stingray and a handful of other artists to the event’s 2021 lineup.
The festival’s second lineup announcement also includes Bones & Jones, Birdsnake, C.Frim, ctrl + me, Kult Kyss, Matt Bourke & The Delusional Drunks, Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 x Tim Shiel, Prequel and The Seven Ups.
DJs Annaliese Redlich, Dr Condiments, Emerald, Joey Lightbulb and Ramdaddy will also head to the Victorian town of Bambra for the event.
The new acts join headliners King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Angie McMahon at the rural festival from April 23-25.
Also today (March 17), the festival has specified dates for its previously announced virtual event. Punters will be able to stream performances from Meadow 2021 on demand from May 7-9 as part of the virtual festivities.
This year’s iteration of Meadow festival has been zoned for COVID safety, with patrons halved into “East and West” ticketing groups to allow for social distancing.
Given Victoria’s stable COVID-19 situation, organisers released extra tickets to the festival this week, all of which have already sold out.
The 2021 Meadow 2021 line-up is:
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Angie McMahon
HTRK
Close Counters
Surprise Chef
Elizabeth
Sweet Whirl
Mimi Gilbert
Private Function
Prequel
King Stingray
C.Frim
Cool Sounds
Kult Kyss
Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 x Tim Shiel
The Seven Ups
Darcy Justice
3K
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Romero
Bones and Jones
Emma Volard
ctrl + me
Matt Bourke and the Delusional Drunks
Birdsnake
Dr. Condiments
Joey Lightbulb
Annaliese Redlich
Emerald
Ramdaddy