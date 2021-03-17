Private Function, King Stingray and more added to Meadow lineup

The organisers of Meadow festival have added Private Function, King Stingray and a handful of other artists to the event’s 2021 lineup.

The festival’s second lineup announcement also includes Bones & Jones, Birdsnake, C.Frim, ctrl + me, Kult Kyss, Matt Bourke & The Delusional Drunks, Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 x Tim Shiel, Prequel and The Seven Ups.

DJs Annaliese Redlich, Dr Condiments, Emerald, Joey Lightbulb and Ramdaddy will also head to the Victorian town of Bambra for the event.

The new acts join headliners King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Angie McMahon at the rural festival from April 23-25.

Also today (March 17), the festival has specified dates for its previously announced virtual event. Punters will be able to stream performances from Meadow 2021 on demand from May 7-9 as part of the virtual festivities.

This year’s iteration of Meadow festival has been zoned for COVID safety, with patrons halved into “East and West” ticketing groups to allow for social distancing.

Given Victoria’s stable COVID-19 situation, organisers released extra tickets to the festival this week, all of which have already sold out.

The 2021 Meadow 2021 line-up is:

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Angie McMahon

HTRK

Close Counters

Surprise Chef

Elizabeth

Sweet Whirl

Mimi Gilbert

Private Function

Prequel

King Stingray

C.Frim

Cool Sounds

Kult Kyss

Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 x Tim Shiel

The Seven Ups

Darcy Justice

3K

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Romero

Bones and Jones

Emma Volard

ctrl + me

Matt Bourke and the Delusional Drunks

Birdsnake

Dr. Condiments

Joey Lightbulb

Annaliese Redlich

Emerald

Ramdaddy