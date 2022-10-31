Private Function nod to The Stooges and Metallica with blistering new single ‘Seize And Destroy’

Private Function have shared a tearing new single titled ‘Seize And Destroy’, which according to the band themselves, closes out a trilogy that started with The Stooges and Metallica.

In a press release, frontman Chris Penney explained: “As a teenager I found it weird that The Stooges had a song called ‘Search And Destroy’, and Metallica have a song called ‘Seek And Destroy’, so I wrote part three, ‘Seize And Destroy’, which marks the finale of those two songs.”

The new single was recorded with Chris Wright (A Swayze And The Ghosts) and mixed by Matt Duffy (Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever), and arrives alongside a fittingly striking music video. It shows the band performing in a forest lined with snow, before drummer Aidan McDonald realises that they’re being hunted, Predator-style, by one of the Bananas In Pyjamas.

Have a look at the video below:

‘Seize And Destroy’ comes as the second preview of Private Function’s third album, following on from the July release of ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’. The album itself has not been formally announced, but it’s noted in the press release that fans will be able to hear it in the early months of 2023.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ will mark Private Function’s first new album since the band parted ways with founding guitarist Joe Hansen. In a statement shared last year, the band alluded to allegations of misconduct, saying: “We have a responsibility to our community to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and to actively oppose the culture that fosters abuse.”

Back in June, the band announced the addition of two new permanent members – Anthony Biancofiore and Lauren Hester, both on guitar. The new album, produced by Wright at Sunset Pig Studios, was recorded as a four-piece, with Biancofiore on guitar.

Next month, Private Function will embark on an eight-date tour of Australia, opening for WAAX on a chunk of their new album tour. Then, come December they’ll perform at this year’s Meredith festival, hitting the stage alongside the likes of Caribou, Yothu Yindi, Tkay Maidza, Courtney Barnett, Tasman Keith and Sharon Van Etten.