Private Function part ways with guitarist Joe Hansen

Content warning: This article contains mention of alleged sexual assault.

Melbourne punks Private Function have announced that founding guitarist Joe Hansen is no longer a member of the band.

In a statement shared to Private Function’s Facebook page and Instagram story earlier this week (October 18), the band said that Hansen had been “removed” “effective immediately”.

In their statement, Private Function did not name the reasons or explain the circumstances behind Hansen’s exit from the band.

The statement alluded to, but did not explicitly outline, allegations of misconduct, and was prefaced with a content warning for “SA”, or sexual assault.

“We have a responsibility to our community to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and to actively oppose the culture that fosters abuse,” the statement read.

“We will always believe survivors and want to stress that their privacy must be respected.”

Hansen has not publicly commented on his removal from Private Function nor the reasons for his exit. NME has reached out to him for comment.

Hansen, who was previously a member of fellow Melbourne punk outfit Clowns until his exit following 2015 album ‘Bad Blood’, had been a member of Private Function since their inception in 2016.

He has performed on all of their official releases, from 2016 EP ‘Six Smokin’ Songs’ up to most recent studio album ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, which arrived in August last year.

Last month, Private Function announced a horror-themed Christmas show at the Forum in Melbourne for this December. It’s unclear if the event is still slated to go ahead following Hansen’s exit.

1800 RESPECT – the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service — can be reached on 1800 737 732.