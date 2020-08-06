Private Function release new single, ‘Albury Wodonga’

Melbourne punk band Private Function have shared a new track, ‘Albury Wodonga’. It is the second single lifted from their forthcoming album.

‘Albury Wodonga’ follows on from Private Function’s previous single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You‘, released back in June. Much like its predecessor, ‘Albury Wodonga’ comes with a music video, directed by drummer Aidan McDonald.

In the video, the band are seen making a trip toward the region in question. Watch the clip below:

In a statement, the band said the track is a celebration of the two border towns, released at a time when a hard border sits between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The track is an ode to not only arriving at the crown jewel of the Hume Highway, but the joys and memories made along the way,” the band said.

“To the good people in Albury Wodonga who are going through the tough times of 2020, this one is for you.”

Private Function’s second studio album, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, is set for release August 28 via Damaged. The album’s promotional cycle has included pressing bags of “speed” into vinyls for a limited edition release, as well as album cover art that pays homage to a cheeky trick that can be done with the Australian five-dollar note.

