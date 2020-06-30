Private Function share new single ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’

Melbourne punk outfit Private Function have shared their first single, ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’, lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’.

An animated music video was released alongside the single. It was animated by Byron Bay artist Jase Harper, who also created the executioner figure on Private Function’s merchandise. Watch it below:

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, a reference to “Australia’s beloved $5 note trick”, is slated for an August 28 release through Damaged. It will mark the band’s fourth studio album to date, following last year’s Metallica parody, ‘St Anger’.

Per a press release, ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’ exercises “the fundamental right that people have to turn someone down if they feel their personal space is being invaded”.

“It doesn’t matter what your sexual preference is, or whether you identify as a girl, guy or somewhere in between,” the band said in a statement.

“If you’re a person and someone is hassling you, you can tell them to fuck off and not feel bad about it.”

The video concludes with a possible hint for Private Function’s next single. In the scene, band members comically argue about where to travel next – Albury or Wodonga – a reference to the upcoming album’s second track.

Private Function was the first new group to sign with Damaged, the label run by fellow punk band Clowns.

“In our years we’ve never come across a more entertaining, infectious and magnetic band than Private Function,” label director and Clowns frontman Stevie Williams said in a statement.

“Whether you’re listening to their records or catching them live, you simply can’t turn your attention off from this irreverent, hilarious, crackerjack punk-rock act. Further expanding our label facilities to Private Function’s new LP is not just exciting but feels oh so right. PF STILL ON TOP!”

The tracklist for ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ is:

1. ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’

2. ‘Albury Wodonga’

3. ‘Speed Bumps’

4. ‘Give War A Chance’

5. ‘Sleep Paralysis’

6. ‘Evie Part 4’

7. ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’

8. ‘Stop Liking What I Don’t Like’

9. ‘Static Electricity’

10. ‘Irresponsible Dog Owner (I’m An)’

11. ‘Black Eyed Blues’

12. ‘Make Me’

13. ‘Grabbing My Butt’