Listen to Private Function’s relatable new single ‘Jusavinageez’

Private Function have released ‘Jusavinageez’, the third single to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘370HSSV 0773H’.

As its portmanteau title suggests, ‘Jusavinageez’ details the “universally felt moment of irritation when a sales assistant stops you when browsing in a shop to ask if you need a hand,” according to a press release. Further elaborating on the Australian slang word “geez”, Private Function say it “is synonymous with ‘gander’ and ‘squiz’.” Listen to the single below.

Advertisement

‘Jusavinageez’ follows ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being The Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)’ and ‘Seize & Destroy’ as the third preview of Private Function’s ‘370HSSV 0773H’. The album, which marks the band’s third overall, is set to be released on March 31.

‘370HSSV 0773H’ will serve as the follow up to 2019’s ‘St Anger’ and 2020’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’. It will also mark Private Function’s first full-length release since the departure of founding guitarist Joe Hansen in 2021.

Earlier this month, the band outlined the physical release strategy for ‘370HSSV 0773H’, in which the first 3,000 vinyl copies will feature scratchable album covers. The owner of a copy containing three matching icons will win $2,999 from the band, and have their face printed on every future album repress.

The release strategy made headlines after it was revealed that South Australia’s Lotteries Act would disallow the sale of the scratchable ‘370HSSV 0773H’ album covers in the state without a permit. Days later, however, South Australia’s Liquor & Gambling Commissioner Dino Soulio confirmed that Private Function had been granted an exemption from the Lotteries Act. “In an era of political uncertainty, one thing is certain – rock and roll will always prevail,” the band said in response.

It’s not Private Function’s first time crafting eye-catching album packaging. In 2017, the cover art for their EP ‘Six Smokin’ Songs’ featured an image of Bryan Curtis, the lung cancer victim known from his appearance on Australian cigarette packets.

And in 2020, the band sold limited edition vinyl copies of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ which contained bags of unidentified white powder. “The speed bag idea was my idea,” frontman Chris Penney told NME in 2020. “It was lucky we happen to know Noah, he runs Salty Dog Records and he works at Zenith down the street. So we talked to him and he was like, ‘Yeah, we can do that’.”