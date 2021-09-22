Private Function to play horror-themed ‘Miracle On 69th Street’ Christmas show

Melbourne punk outfit Private Function have announced a one-off hometown show for December, described in a press release as their “post-lockdown purge”.

The horror-themed Christmas show, branded the ‘Miracle On 69th Street’, is slated to go down on Saturday December 18 at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday (September 24) via Ticketmaster, with a presale starting a day earlier.

In addition to a headline set from Private Function, the event’s line-up features punk bands Press Club and Blonde Revolver, as well as DJ sets by Cable Ties and Camp Cope frontwoman Georgia Maq. There will also be a wrestling ring installed on the venue’s dancefloor, with matches – hosted by Pro Wrestling Australia – held between each set.

As the band declare in a statement: “Anything goes in this no holds barred affair. Expect the unexpected. Claus out, elf on elf battles. Angel wings ripped from their sockets and offered to the ghosts of Colin Mochrie’s past. Maybe even a miracle.”

Today’s (September 22) announcement comes as a small victory for Private Function, after they were forced to cancel a special end-of-tour show in Albury earlier this year. It also follows last year’s live-streamed holiday show, labelled ‘Private Function Saves Christmas’.

The band released their second full-length album, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’, in August of 2020 via the Clowns-backed Damaged Record Co. It featured the singles ‘I Don’t Wanna Make Out With You’ (which they also performed live for the online Baked Sessions series), ‘Albury Wodonga’ and ‘Give War A Chance’.