Pro Era’s Nyck Caution pays homage to New York on new song ‘Margot Robbie’

Pro Era rapper Nyck Caution has shared new song ‘Margot Robbie’ as an ode to his home city of New York – listen to it below.

The Joey Bada$$-signed rapper’s new track appears on his recently released ‘Open Flame’ EP, which also includes ‘Famiglia’ featuring Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies.

“From the beat to the lyrics just feel like a New York vibe from the second I heard it,” Caution said of the track. “When I was thinking of Margot Robbie I immediately thought of her role in Wolf Of Wall Street where she was from Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. And so the rest of the song just followed suit.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the song’s production, courtesy of Statik Selektah, he added: “Statik is one of my favourite producers; once he shared the beat the rhymes kind of just wrote themselves, once I had the feel for the track.”

The song’s accompanying video includes scenes with its title inspiration, actress Margot Robbie and her Wolf Of Wall Street character Naomi. It also sees a deepfake of Nyck’s likeness superimposed onto the face of main protagonist, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort.

Watch the video for ‘Margot Robbie’ below:

Speaking on his new EP, Caution said: “‘Open Flame’ is an appetiser to the album I have coming later this year.”

“None of these songs are throwaways but more like tracks that didn’t fit the direction of the album. I wanted to give everyone a few different styles and approaches, while starting my season off with this collection of tracks, and keeping my foot on the pedal, moving forward.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$ has shared a freestyle, commemorating late rapper Pop Smoke.

The minute-long verse follows the 20 year-old rapper being shot and killed at his Hollywood Hills home back in February.