Promiseland Festival unveils 2023 line-up headlined by Lauryn Hill, Davido and Tems

Promiseland Festival has today (February 27) unveiled the line-up for its 2023 edition, with headliners including Lauryn Hill, Davido and Tems.

The Afrobeats, reggae and R&B festival will take place across two days at the Gold Coast’s Doug Jennings Park from September 30 to October 1. Alongside Davido, Tems and Hill — the last of whom will mark her first visit to Australia in over four years — Promiseland will also welcome line-up acts Fireboy DML, L.A.B, Ayra Starr, Koffee and ONEFOUR.

The phase one line-up announcement includes more than 50 artists. Stan Walker, House of Shem, Uncle Waffles, Gold Fang, Musa Keys and Katchafire also feature on the bill. See the full line-up for Promiseland Festival 2023 below. Tickets to the event will go on sale on Wednesday, March 12 via Promiseland’s website here.

“[We] had been working on the concept of a specialist festival to cater to Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae and R&B for some years”, Promiseland spokesperson Emal Naim said in a statement. “[We] knew that an event such as Promiseland was badly needed in Australia… We are now keen to establish Promiseland as a regular event on the Australian music calendar.”

Some 21,000 people attended Promiseland’s inaugural Australian edition last year, with performances by UB40, Scribe, PAUA and Wyclef Jean, among others. Hill’s 2023 appearance will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of her debut solo album ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, which was released in 1998.

In 2021, the album sold over 10 million copies in the US, making Hill the first ever female rapper to achieve the feat. Meanwhile, Davido’s most recent album, ‘A Better Time’, arrived in 2020, and earned a four-star review by NME. Last year, Tems contributed a cover of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ song ‘No Woman No Cry’ to the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

