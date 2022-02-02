Psychedelic Porn Crumpets announce new album ‘Night Gnomes’, share ‘Bubblegum Infinity’

Perth-based rock outfit Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared their first new music of 2022: a single entitled ‘Bubblegum Infinity’, lifted from their upcoming fifth album ‘Night Gnomes’.

The single, released today (February 2), follows on from a prolific 2021 for the quartet. In addition to releasing their second studio album, ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’, that February, the band also released the single ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’ last October. Band member Luke Parish, too, launched his solo project People Taking Pictures in March.

Both ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’ and ‘Bubblegum Infinity’ will feature on ‘Night Gnomes’, which is set for release on April 22. In a press statement, vocalist/guitarist Jack McEwan said that although there were “mixed opinions of this song in the group”, he is “sticking by” ‘Bubblegum Infinity’.

“I like its pop sensibility and melancholy notions,” he said. “It’s cheerful and good natured; it’s not trying to be something profound, more a statement of life at this time and by calling it ‘Bubblegum Infinity’, we’re showcasing that lighthearted vulnerability.”

A music video for the track is set to premiere at midnight tonight (February 3).

Listen to ‘Bubblegum Infinity’ below:

McEwan went on to note the differences in recording ‘SHYGA!’ and ‘Night Gnomes’, focusing especially on the production – which he handles himself.

“I stepped up a few recording techniques, and tried to hone in on the production side of things a little more,” he said.

“[I] gave my mental train a fresh lick of paint, and tried to make the album step up in quality from the previous four releases while still holding onto that ‘Crumpet’ approach to songwriting.”

McEwan concluded his statement by describing ‘Night Gnomes’ as “a summary of everything we’ve previously released”.

“[It’s] a nice package for new fans to enjoy, but also a nod to the ‘High Visceral’ days for the older fans,” he said.

Pending the opening of the Western Australia border, the band will tour nationally opening for Ocean Alley along fellow Perth band Dulcie later this year. The band are also scheduled to tour Europe and the UK in mid-2022.

Pre-orders for ‘Night Gnomes’ are available now from the band’s merch store. The album is set for release on April 22 via What Reality? Records.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ ‘Night Gnomes’ track listing is:

1. ‘Terminus, The Creator’

2. ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’

3. ‘Dread & Butter’

4. ‘Bubblegum Infinity’

5. ‘Sherbet Straws’

6. ‘Night Gnomes’

7. ‘Bob Holiday’

8. ‘Microwave Dave’

9. ‘Acid Dent’

10. ‘In Dream, Out’

11. ‘Slinky / Holy Water’