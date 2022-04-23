Psychedelic Porn Crumpets announce ‘Night Gnomes’ album tour

To commemorate the release of their fifth studio album, ‘Night Gnomes’, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have announced a six-date national tour in support of it, set to kick off at the very end of June.

Sporting the singles ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’, ‘Bubblegum Infinity’ and ‘Acid Dent’, ‘Night Gnomes’ – the follow-up to last year’s ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’ – landed yesterday (April 22) via the band’s own What Reality? Records imprint. The new tour was announced to coincide with its release, and will start with a gig in Sydney on Thursday June 30.

They’ll head to Hobart next, playing the Republic Bar on Friday July 1, before rolling on to Adelaide, Perth and Melbourne. Fans in Brisbane come lucky last, with the band wrapping things up at The Triffid on Saturday July 16. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ website.

Advertisement

When they first announced ‘Night Gnomes’ back in February, frontman Jack McEwan described it as “a summary of everything [Psychedelic Porn Crumpets had] previously released”, saying it would serve as “a nice package for new fans to enjoy, but also a nod to the ‘High Visceral’ days for the older fans”.

On the creative process that birthed ‘Night Gnomes’, McEwan continued: “I stepped up a few recording techniques, and tried to hone in on the production side of things a little more. [I] gave my mental train a fresh lick of paint, and tried to make the album step up in quality from the previous four releases while still holding onto that ‘Crumpet’ approach to songwriting.”

NME recently highlighted ‘Night Gnomes’ as one of its top Australian releases for April, writing: “Building on the punchy, melodically charged bite of last February’s ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’, the fifth album from these Perth psych-rockers ups the ante with wallops of fuzz and distortion, ultra-catchy vocal hooks and serpentine guitar solos.

“Its dark and trippy cover art is apt: expect to spend hours on countless replays in your endeavours to unravel all the mind-bending flourishes that stud ‘Night Gnomes’ – a beautiful, scuzzy fever dream of an album.”

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ ‘Night Gnomes’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 30 – Sydney, Crowbar

Advertisement

JULY

Friday 1 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Saturday 2 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 9 – Perth, The Rechabite

Friday 15 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 16 – Brisbane, The Triffid