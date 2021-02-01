Psychedelic Porn Crumpets complete visual trilogy with music video for ‘Pukebox’

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have now completed their trilogy of surreal visuals, releasing the official music video for their latest single, ‘Pukebox’, today (February 2).

The whirlwind claymation adventure concludes the adventures of original characters T-Bone and Alice, following singles ‘Mr. Prism’ and ‘Tally-Ho!’, each released with their own claymation animations. All three videos were created by filmmaker Oliver Jones.

In a press statement, filmmaker Jones said, “As always, it’s great working with the Porn Crumpets and was super fun to dive back into the world of T-Bone and Alice for one last adventure to conclude their story.”

Advertisement

The band’s frontman Jack McEwan echoed the sentiment, adding, “It’s all heating up in Sweetsville! It’s been so much fun working with Ollie; I’m genuinely sad the saga is coming to its close.

“It’s been a great claymation journey, one we’re all extremely proud of, and we’ve saved the best for last.”

Watch the video for ‘Pukebox’ below:

All three singles have been lifted from Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ fourth studio album, ‘Shyga! The Sunlight Mound’, set to drop this Friday (February 5).

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets capped off 2020 with an appearance on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’, performing a stellar, fuzzed-out rendition of ‘I Wanna Be Like You’ from Disney’s The Jungle Book.