Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ Luke Parish launches new solo project, People Taking Pictures

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets‘ lead guitarist, Luke Parish, has dropped the first new single of his new solo project, People Taking Pictures.

The new single, entitled ‘The Ultimate Nothing’, is out today (March 5) and features Koi Child vocalist, Cruz Patterson.

Fusing elements of indie, psych and hip hop, the Perth musician discussed in a press statement the source of his sound.

“‘The Ultimate Nothing’ came about from a demo… recorded many years ago and from there it just kind of evolved,” Parish said.

“It was about being present and just sitting with your breathing and processing your thoughts and being present and mindful. I feel as though people need that more than ever now with how turbulent the world is.”

Parish discussed ‘The Ultimate Nothing’ further, hinting at a forthcoming album. “I wanted it [‘The Ultimate Nothing’] as a kind of interlude on the upcoming album but once I’d recorded and mixed it I felt as though it was too good to be some filler.”

The track dropped along an official music video featuring 70s-style animations and cosmic graphics.

Watch it now:

On the concept behind the idea for People Taking Pictures and how it ties in with his love for visuals, Parish said, “Part of the whole journey of People Taking Pictures for me has also been creating videos in a very similar way to how the music is made, by kind of layering lots of different things and kind of making these VHS looking clips.

“This one I really tried to teach myself some animation more than relying on lots of external content.”