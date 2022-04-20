Psychedelic Porn Crumpets release new single ‘Acid Dent’

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have released the final taste of forthcoming album ‘Night Gnomes’, a new single dubbed ‘Acid Dent’.

According to the Perth psych-rock outfit, the band’s latest explores the trip that comes with exploring the use of psychedelics.

A claymation music video to accompany ‘Acid Dent’ will premiere at 8pm AEST today – you can check out the preview here. The clip sees Psychedelic Porn Crumpets reunite with director and animator Ollie Jones, who helmed videos for the band’s ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’ era.

Advertisement

In the meantime, take a listen to ‘Acid Dent’ below:

“My goodwill ‘Drugs are bad for you kids’ song. And to be perfectly honest they probably are,” frontman Jack McEwan said in a statement.

“But good luck telling that to the youth of today I tell ya! It’s not like that safe ‘60s pot we used to smoke. Not like the prescribed methamphetamine us ‘50s housewives were doing! Not like that Cretic Wine us Romans would devour.

“Every generation has their means of escapism and for some reason here in Perth, or at least when we were in our heyday you could purchase mushrooms and acid from any decent supermarket. So it’s inevitable we’re gonna be munching jumpers and chatting to fences in a few decades, but as for now, well… we’ve seemed to somehow milk a career out of it. Who’d have thought.

“But yeah, it’s probably not going to end well, hence my newly appointed position on drug safety. Then again, someone also once told me, ‘Hell hath no fury like a man who’s pressed pause on his drug abuse’, so now I’m slightly more perplexed as to where I stand. Anyway, good luck to everyone, enjoy yourselves but remember nobody wants to pick up your marbles after.”

Advertisement

‘Night Gnomes’ is set to arrive this Friday (April 22). In addition to ‘Acid Dent’, the new album will also feature previously released singles ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’ and ‘Bubblegum Infinity’.

The album will follow last year’s ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’, which featured the singles ‘Tally-Ho’, ‘Mr. Prism’ and ‘Pukebox’.