Psychedelic Porn Crumpets return with new single, ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’

Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have released a new single, ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’. It’s the band’s first release since their fourth album, ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’, which arrived back in February.

‘Lava Lamp Pisco’ stands in contrast to ‘SHYGA!’ in terms of its heaviness, as intended by songwriter Jack McEwan, who wanted to “get back to the Sabbath roots”.

“I wanted it to feel like it was constantly progressing, getting more chaotic with drones, swirling between dissonant layers and get the body jangling with a Tyson hook,” he explained in a statement.

Advertisement

“The lyrics weren’t intentionally meant to be dark, I’ve always liked to keep our music upbeat and positive but some days it felt like everything was blurring into one, waiting for life to resume into some sense of normality. But what is normal? Change is good, variety is the spice of life and from these weird times I can truly say I’ve never been happier.”

The single arrives with an appropriately psychedelic music video, animated by Bristol-based artist Gina Tratt. Watch the clip for ‘Lava Lamp Pisco’ below:

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets will celebrate the release of their latest album by joining Ocean Alley and Dulcie on a series of rescheduled Australian tour dates across January and February. Their national circuit will be followed by UK and European tours across March and April.