Psychedelic Porn Crumpets share claymation video for ‘Mr. Prism’

Perth outfit Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared the music video for their latest single, ‘Mr. Prism’.

The video is a fairytale-inspired claymation created by Oliver Jones, who has worked with the band on previous music clips.

In a statement, vocalist Jack McEwan said it was only right for a song about a “prismatic man” to have an appropriately colourful music video.

“When we were throwing ideas back and forth with Oliver it was hard to pass on an edible Claymation,” he said. “All of us were in awe when he sent us through the final animation – proper cherry-on-top work!”

‘Mr. Prism’ arrived as a single earlier this month and is Psychedelic Porn Crumpets’ first release for 2020. In an interview with NME on the single, McEwan explained how the inspiration for ‘Mr. Prism’ came from an unfortunate case of pneumonia.

“I’m not very good and being sick, obviously everyone at the festival is offering you all kinds of goods so it was partly poor judgement and terrible self-control that cooked me. But yeah, once I had the right meds and a good few weeks to recover I felt my deathly adventures deserved a jingle,” he said.