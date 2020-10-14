Psychedelic Porn Crumpets share new single ‘Tally-Ho’, announce fourth studio album

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared a new single, ‘Tally-Ho’, as well as an announcement for a new full-length album, ‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’.

The new record marks the fourth studio album from the Perth outfit, following last year’s ‘And Now For The Whatchamacallit’.

‘SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound’ is slated for release on an unspecified date in February next year.

In a statement, frontman Jack McEwan said the group’s latest song “re-enacts the classic fable of late night gonzo talks on copious amounts of chemical enthusiasm”.

“I wanted the lyrics to feel sporadic and impulsive, kinda like the conversation you’d have with a mate after a night out; where you just want to debate something, but most of your synapses are already fried, so you’re both blurting out gibberish, but really giving it a good go at sounding formal,” he said.

“A sober third party might assume you’re both morons but between the constant waves of inebriated dialogue you feel like you’ve activated God mode and are only a few online classes away from becoming a favoured politician that will solve all the world’s problems.”

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets shared a claymation video for their previous single, ‘Mr. Prism’, last month. In an interview with NME on the track, McEwan explained the song was originally inspired from his encounter with pneumonia.

“I’m not very good and being sick, obviously everyone at the festival is offering you all kinds of goods so it was partly poor judgement and terrible self-control that cooked me,” he said.

“But yeah, once I had the right meds and a good few weeks to recover I felt my deathly adventures deserved a jingle.”