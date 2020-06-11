Pting’s Elsie Lange shares debut solo single ‘Adelaide’

Pting frontwoman Elsie Lange has released her debut solo single, titled ‘Adelaide’.

From now until July 22, all proceeds from the folksy new track will go towards the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services (NATSILS) when purchased on Bandcamp. Listen to ‘Adelaide’ below:

<a href="http://elsielange.bandcamp.com/track/adelaide">Adelaide by elsie lange</a>

Lange, originally from Alice Springs but now Melbourne-based, said the song is about the tensions of place between the city and the desert, while being an homage to “all the goofy and gorgeous love songs that have come before”.

“For most of my adult life, my family have headed over to Adelaide for Christmas, some from Alice Springs, others from Melbourne, to meet in the middle,” she explained.

“I wrote Adelaide in my aunty Jude’s spare room, reminiscing and embellishing a beautiful and strange Christmas friendship, taking inspiration from that great Kinks song, ‘Strangers'”.

Jarrow, aka Dan Oakes, plays drums on ‘Adelaide’, with production and recording duties handled by Candy, aka Calum Newton. Lange has spent recent years fronting Pting, as well as playing as part of Elizabeth’s live band, pre-pandemic.

Pting released their latest EP ‘Boo’ in February of this year, featuring the singles ‘Naps’ and ‘New House’. Their debut EP, ‘Beep Beep’, was released in 2018.