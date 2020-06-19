Public Enemy have returned with an explosive new protest song, ‘State of the Union (STFU).’ You can listen to it below.

Produced by DJ Premier, the emotive track sees Public Enemy take “a fiery return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his fascist regime,” according to a new press release.

It continues: “An unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people, ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the new track below, and download it for free from PublicEnemy.com.

Speaking about the track, Chuck D said: “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side.

“But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

Flavor Flav added: “Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to GO.”

You can see the lyrics for the new song here:

Advertisement

Earlier this month (June 3), Chuck D spoke out about the ongoing protests in the US following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis whilst in police custody. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Mass protests across the US and all over the world have followed in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Speaking to HipHopDX, Chuck D said: “My statements are politically incorrect. It will not behove anybody for me to say these things. They’re really incendiary and they’re not helpful. It’s not conducive. When you don’t feel good about saying what you really feel you should say, you shouldn’t say anything at all. Older people know that.”

He continued: “If you don’t really feel it’s conducive to say certain things, you just stay fucking quiet until you find the right words for it. And right now, there are no words for this shit. I got no voice at this moment, because every single emotion young people have is justified right now. It’s emotion.”

Artists who have released protest songs in recent weeks include Elvis Costello, The Killers, H.E.R., and Trey Songz whilst others, including Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z, have shared protest playlists.

A large number of names from across the worlds of music and entertainment have publicly called for justice for Floyd following his death, including Killer Mike,Beyonce, Ice Cube, Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Jay-Z, Adele and Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Chuck D recently revealed that Flavor Flav’s recent “sacking” from Public Enemy was in fact an elaborate hoax to help promote a new album from his Enemy Radio project.

“We takin’ April Fools,” Chuck said. “We takin’ it over. It’s April Flav Chuck Day.”