Public Enemy share tracklist for new album ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’

Public Enemy have revealed the track-listing for ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?’, their first album on Def Jam records in over two decades.

Set for release on September 25, the record will see the pioneering hip-hop group join forces with the likes of Nas, YG, Rapsody, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Questlove, Cypress Hill, Run-DMC, Ice-T, PMD, George Clinton, Daddy-O, Jahi, The Impossebulls, Mark Jenkins, S1Ws Pop Diesel and James Bomb and Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys.

The group have also shared a new version of ‘Fight The Power: Remix 2020’, a song which was first heard opening the 2020 BET Awards in June. It features Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove.

You can check out the track-listing in full below.

01 – ‘When The Grid Goes Down’ ft. George Clinton

02 – ‘Grid’ ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton

03 – ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ ft. DJ Premier

04 – ‘Merica Mirror’ ft.. Pop Diesel

05 – ‘Public Enemy Number Won’ ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC

06 – ‘Toxic’

07 – ‘Yesterday Man’ ft. Daddy-O

08 – ‘Crossroads Burning’ (Interlude) ft. James Bomb

09 – ‘Fight The Power: Remix 2020’ ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove

10 – ‘Beat Them All’

11 – ‘Smash The Crowd’ ft.. Ice-T, PMD

12 – ‘If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em’

13 – ‘Go At It’ ft. Jahi

14 – ‘Don’t Look At The Sky’ (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins

15 – ‘Rest In Beats’ ft. The Impossebulls

16 – ‘R.I.P. Blackat’

17 – ‘Closing: I Am Black’ ft. Ms. Ariel

Speaking about the new record, Chuck D said: “Cultural Institutions are important. Being an integral part of one is an honour bestowed and to uphold.

“Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time. And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

Flavor Flav added: “Def Jam is like the house we grew up in. It’s cool to be home.”