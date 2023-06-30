Pulp drummer Nick Banks announces new memoir ‘So It Started There’

Pulp drummer Nick Banks has announced details of his new memoir, So It Started There: From Punk To Pulp.

The news comes ahead of the returning Britpop heroes’ huge London gig this weekend, playing Finsbury Park for the first time in 25 years.

Now, drummer Banks – who joined the band in 1986 and played on all of their albums since 1992’s ‘Separations’ – will tell the world the story of his life and career in his new book, arriving on September 28.

“Nick Banks is the time-keeper of Pulp, and within these covers are the early times, the good times, the not-so-good times and the WTF time,” said Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. “Do You Remember the First Time? Nick does. Great stuff.”

Any road, a bit more info – I was in the midst of a game of scrabble – my little tome is a tawdry tale of how I got my chance in the pulp drumseat, and the adventures that arose. Hopefully some of your lot might enjoy it. https://t.co/PkDsqxjEMy — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) June 27, 2023

Featuring a foreword by Pulp collaborator and former live guitarist Richard Hawley, the book has been described by publishers Omnibus as “a chronicle of the life and career of drummer Nick Banks, and how he came to be in one of the UK’s most iconic and beloved bands”.

“Beginning with his childhood in Rotherham, Nick recounts his personal and musical journey through the genres, first as a punk, then as a goth; how it all started when he was first inspired to pick up the sticks by Sex Pistols drummer, Paul Cook,” the synopsis reads.

“Flash forward to the ’80s, Nick has been playing in a handful of Sheffield groups and spies an ad from his favourite band, Pulp, in a local club. He pays Jarvis and the gang a visit and the rest is history.”

The synopsis continues: “From there, Nick describes his growth as a professional drummer and musician, the trials and tribulations of chasing success in the music industry, touring triumphs and horrors, the band’s journey from relative obscurity to becoming a global sensation, and the process of writing and recording their most famous albums.

“Written with warmth, humour and inimitable northern charm, Nick tells all. And with it, tells the story of a band that defined a generation.”

Having recently returned for their first shows together in a decade, rumours of the band performing a secret set at Glastonbury 2023 ultimately failed to come into fruition when the mysterious Pyramid Stage slot billed as The Churnups turned out to be Foo Fighters.

They kicked off their tour at Bridlington Spa last month with a set of classics and fan favourites, before former live guitarist Richard Hawley joined them on stage in Dublin to perform ‘Common People‘.

Cocker and Hawley later hooked up again at an event in London last week, performing their two songs written for the soundtrack to Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

These shows have also marked the band’s first since the passing of bassist Steve Mackey back in March.

Pulp headline London’s Finsbury Park tomorrow (Saturday July 1) – joined by special guests Wet Leg, Baxter Dury and Exotic Gardens. Check out stage times here and visit here for tickets.

Alongside gigs in London, Sheffield and more, Pulp will also appear at numerous UK festivals this summer including Latitude and TRNSMT. They also recently announced a surprise run of intimate UK shows in the coming months, taking place in Manchester and London. Any remaining tickets are available here.