PUMA Korea apologises after NCT 127’s Johnny, Jaehyun and Jungwoo sustain minor injuries during commercial shoot

PUMA Korea has issued an apology to SM Entertainment, NCT 127 and their fans after members of the boyband were injured by a collapsing structure on the set of a commercial.

On December 9, SM Entertainment informed fans that NCT 127 members Johnny, Jaehyun and Jungwoo had been sent to a hospital for examination after sustaining minor injuries while filming an advertisement for PUMA Korea earlier that day. The boyband are currently ambassadors for the sports brand in the Asia Pacific region.

According to the agency, the three members had been atop a jungle gym structure when it suddenly collapsed. Member Taeil also slipped and fell during the shoot, but opted to return home to rest.

Later that day, PUMA Korea released a statement apologising to the boyband and agency over the accident. “PUMA Korea feels a strong sense of responsibility regarding this accident, and we plan to do our utmost to identify the cause and prevent it from reoccurring,” the apparel brand wrote, per Soompi.

“We apologise to the fans, who must have been startled by the news that their beloved artist was in an accident, and to [NCT’s] agency SM Entertainment for giving them cause for concern,” said PUMA Korea.

SM Entertainment shared a second update on December 10, in which it revealed that the members’ “showed nothing other than minor bruises”, and that they had returned home. However, the agency noted that NCT 127 would be postponing their December 13 pre-recording session for its upcoming ‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ project for the members’ health and safety.

“In the future, considering the stability and recovery of the members, we plan to make another announcement once the schedule is readjusted, so we ask for your understanding,” said SM.