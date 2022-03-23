PUP announce ‘Thank Fucking God’ Australian tour for July 2022

PUP have announced a three-date run of Australian shows – dubbed the Canadian punk group’s ‘Thank Fucking God’ tour – to warm up for their set at this year’s Splendour In The Grass.

The run will kick off in Adelaide on Thursday July 19, when PUP take to the stage at The Gov. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing The Croxton on Thursday July 21, before hitting up the Factory Theatre in Sydney the following night.

Tickets go on sale at 12:30pm AEDT this Friday (March 25), with a presale starting at the same time tomorrow. More details on that can be found on the Untitled Group website.

Advertisement

After their trio of headline shows, PUP will play Splendour In The Grass on Saturday July 25, sharing the bill with acts like The Strokes, Glass Animals, Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow and The Jungle Giants. They were previously billed to perform at the Byron Bay festival’s 2020 edition, before that was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PUP were last seen Down Under in 2018, when they played a string of theatre shows supporting DZ Deathrays. Since then, the band have released their third album, ‘Morbid Stuff’ (which landed in April 2019) and an EP titled ‘This Place Sucks Ass’ (in October 2020).

Their upcoming fourth album, ‘The Unravelling Of PUPTHEBAND’, is slated for release on April 1 via PUP’s own Little Dipper label. Thus far, they’ve shared three singles from the record: ‘Waiting’, ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’ and ‘Matilda’.

PUP’s ‘Thank Fucking God’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Tuesday 19 – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 21 – Melbourne, The Croxton

Friday 22 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 23 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass