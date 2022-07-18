PURPLE KISS share mesmerising performance clip for ‘Intro: Bye Bye Bully’

Rookie K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have unveiled a performance video for ‘Intro: Bye Bye Bully’, the opener of their upcoming mini-album ‘Geekyland’.

On July 18 at midnight KST, the seven-member act dropped a performance video for ‘Intro: Bye Bye Bully’. The new visual sees PURPLE KISS dressed in school uniforms as they perform an interpretive choreography about a victim of bullying, who rises stronger after a harrowing experience.

“Please, don’t treat me like that / Hey, have you got no shame? / You make me cry (You make me cry) / Get the hell off, out of my life (Yeah),” they sing on the new track.

‘Geekyland’ is due out on July 15 at 6pm KST, and will include the title track ‘Nerdy’. It will mark the septet’s second release of 2022, arriving just four months after their third mini-album ‘memeM’, which was led by the single of the same name.

That project had featured a total of seven songs, with at least one member of the group helping to write or compose every track on the record, except for the intro. It was the follow-up to last September’s ‘Hide & Seek’ mini-album, which featured the title track ‘Zombie’.

PURPLE KISS became the second girl group produced by RBW Entertainment after K-pop powerhouses MAMAMOO. The act — completed by Park Ji-eun, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan — first debuted in March 2021 with the mini-album ‘Into Violet’, which included the lead single ‘Ponzona’, a song co-written and produced by members Na Go-eun, Swan and Yuki.