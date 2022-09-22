Puscifer to reinterpret and dramatise songs from first two albums for Halloween concert films

Puscifer have shared details of two Halloween concert films that feature music from their 2007 debut ‘V Is For Vagina’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Conditions Of My Parole’.

The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will stage a behind-the-scenes performance as they reinterpret and re-record songs from their early days as well as dramatise ‘Conditions Of My Parole’. The ‘Conditions Of My Parole’ film will also feature surprise cameos.

Both films premiere live at 12pm PT (8pm BST) on October 28 and remain on-demand for 72 hours.

V Is For Versatile: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Music From The V Is For… Era is shot in the legendary Los Angeles recording studio Sunset Sound.

The second film, Parole Violator: A Puscifer Concert Film Featuring Conditions Of My Parole, follows a storyline involving the band’s cast of so-called “Pusciverse” characters. “Billy D is in jail, Hildy is on the war path and Peter Merkin, as usual, is up to no good,” reads a teaser.

The narrative is cut alongside live performance footage that brings Keenan’s North Arizona homestead to mind.

“Those with creative minds are restless,” Keenan said of the band’s newer venture in making films. “Lockdown was only physical, not mental. The Pandemic was the perfect springboard and opportunity for us all to flex our creative muscles. Here is more evidence.”

Previously, Puscifer streamed Billy D and The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer and Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti, which pertained to the band’s 2015 and 2020 albums respectively.

The new concert films will have companion albums that are available on vinyl, CD and digitally on November 11.

Puscifer head out on an autumn North American tour next month. They kick things off in San Francisco, California on October 13 before wrapping the tour in Prescott, Arizona on November 22.