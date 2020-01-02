Pusha T has shut down rumours that he is planning to reform Clipse.

The rapper and former member of Clipse – the duo he formed with his brother No Malice – last released an album under the duo in 2009. Most recently Push and Malice teamed up on on Kanye West’s new album ‘Jesus is King’, guesting on ‘Use This Gospel’.

The collaboration has led to fans to speculate that a new album from Clipse is coming. An unverified Instagram page claiming to be Re-Up Gang Records (in reference to Re-Up Gang, a group that features Clipse and Ab-Liva) has shared a photo of Pusha and No Malice as children and writing: “NEW YEAR. NEW CLIPSE ALBUM. 2020 PYREX VISION #reupgang #theclipse #2020.

But Pusha T, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, immediately took to the comments section and denied such plans adding: “Wishful thinking…but see y’all at Something In The Water for sure.”

No Malice, whose real name is Gene Elliott Thornton Jr, previously expressed interest in a full-blown Clipse reunion, saying in a 2016 interview, “Imma tell you that I learned to never say never, and I don’t shut the door on anything. I really don’t. In fact, I would like to see Clipse do it. I’ve said it before, my brother and I would definitely make clown soup out of all these MCs. Now that much I know.”

Meanwhile, Drake recently spoke about his feud with Pusha T, saying he doesn’t want to mend their relationship.

“He’s just made an entire career off of it,” he said of their feud. “Some people like his music. I personally don’t cos I don’t believe any of it and I like to listen to guys I believe.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Pusha T opened his own ramen restaurant in Washington D.C.

The restaurant and bar is a venture between Pusha, NBA basketball players Jerian and Jerami Grant, his business partner Terrion Jones, Wayne Johnson and businessman Kyle Eubanks.