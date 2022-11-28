Pusha T says Kanye West’s antisemitic posts were “very disappointing”

Pusha T has admitted that Kanye West‘s recent antisemitic posts were “very disappointing”.

West has faced a backlash over the past month after posting a series of antisemitic remarks online, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term antisemitism, claiming that it’s “not factual”.

He was subsequently suspended from Twitter and Instagram, but has since returned to the social platforms.

Pusha T, who worked with ye on his recent album ‘It’s Almost Dry’, explained how he felt after hearing about West’s comments in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

He said: “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing.”

Despite that, the Virginia rapper said it was always “a very special thing” to work with West

He continued: “Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me. A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.

“We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’”

The rapper previously spoke to NME about his creative process with West earlier this year.

“Ye and I are very different people,” he said at the time. “The only thing we have in common is our love of street rap. He’s a huge fan and I’m the DNA of that. We’re really parallel on it. I feel like everything else is a debate because we’re just very different people.”

“He’s very emotional and I am way more calculated than him,” he continued. “So, music is never the debate; it’s the strategy that is the debate with us all day long. His superpower is his instinct, so when that’s your superpower, the shit works the majority of the time.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has called West a “seriously troubled man” following their recent dinner together at the former US President’s Florida estate.