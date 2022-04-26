Pusha T discusses Kanye West and Kid Cudi feud: “It fucking sucks”

Pusha T has opened up about the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Kid Cudi, both of whom contributed to the rapper’s new album, ‘It’s Almost Dry’. West produced half of the record (with Pharrell producing the other half), and both he and Cudi feature on album track ‘Rock N Roll’.

Earlier this year, West and Cudi – who had previously collaborated multiple times, including their joint 2018 album, ‘Kids See Ghosts’ – had a public fallout. The dispute was sparked after West said Cudi would not be appearing on his album, ‘Donda 2’, due to the latter’s friendship with Pete Davidson (the new partner of West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian).

Cudi responded publicly, commenting on West’s post, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on [your] album [you] fuckin dinosaur,” and adding that “everyone knows [I’ve] been the best thing about [your] albums since I met [you]”.

Advertisement

Last week, Cudi took to Twitter to claim that ‘Rock N Roll’ was the last song fans would ever hear him on alongside West. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man,” he wrote. “He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy.”

Now, in an interview with Vulture, Pusha has opened about the bitter relationship between Ye and Cudi. “It fucking sucks. You know Cudi is my fucking brother to the end. Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public,” Push told the publication.

“It’s one thing for us to argue. We all argue – that’s not a problem. It gets out there, whether it’s Ye bickering first, or Cudi coming back with what he says. It’s super–fucked up.”

Push also reflected on the day the song came together: “The day we made this record, everybody was so fucking happy. Ye’s chopping the Beyoncé sample. Cudi happens to come in that day. We see each other, and I hadn’t seen him in a while. He’s like, ‘I gotta get on a record. Are you crazy?’ Cudi did, like, three or four different references. Beyoncé cleared the sample. There was so much great energy around the making of that record.

“And, you know, time passes, and issues come up. Cudi really doubling down on this being the last time we’re going to hear them two together… He’s a super-convicted motherfucker. So I appreciate him clearing it up. He did what he did for his bro, and I love him for that.”

‘It’s Almost Dry’ arrived last Friday (April 22), after the ‘Daytona’ follow-up was previewed with singles ‘Diet Coke’, Nigo collaboration ‘Hear Me Clearly’, and ‘Neck & Wrist’ featuring Jay-Z. Other featured artists on the album include Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Labrinth and Malice – Push’s brother, and one half of their defunct duo Clipse.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of ‘It’s Almost Dry’, NME said Push “has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done”.

“Despite being longer than ‘Daytona’, there is succinct preciseness to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ with Pusha’s lyricism, in particular, never left wanting. Alongside the outstanding production, it makes for an instant hip-hop classic.”

To coincide with the album’s release, Pusha performed album track ‘Dreamin Of The Past’ alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.