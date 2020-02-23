Pusha T has pulled his song ‘Hunting Season’ from streaming services, saying the lyrical content of the Jadakiss collaboration “isn’t setting well” with him following the death of Pop Smoke.

The 20-year-old rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed in a home-invasion robbery this week (February 19).

“‘Hunting Season’ was a request that IcePick Jay (RIP) always had and in light of his death, me and Kiss made an incredible song,” Pusha wrote in a post on Instagram.

“With that being said, the whole concept of hunting season and the hypothetical ideas of ‘killing rappers’ isn’t setting well with me while mourning the recent death of Popsmoke.” See the full post below.

The song includes lines such as “When I think of these rappers, I wanna go huntin’,” “I’ve got a couple rappers’ heads on the wall of my crib,” and “You better have your shotgun loaded,” and was released on Friday (February 21) as the latest single from Jadakiss’ forthcoming album ‘Ignatius’.

Pusha T’s manager had previously signed Pop Smoke to his label, and Pusha had performed with Pop Smoke on ‘Welcome To The Party’ during a festival appearance in Brooklyn last year.

Earlier this week, Joey Bada$$ shared a new freestyle commemorating the young rapper.

“God blessed the kid with many talents, he was chosen/That’s why you see him living in the moment every second, gotta own it/‘Cause you never know what could be your last,” Bada$$ raps in the freestyle.

“Where I’m from, stories never end with no happily ever afters/Just broken families, forced to start new chapters.”

Sharing the freestyle on Instagram, he also wrote: “A lil something I wrote in light of all the fucked up shit goin on rn… I need hip hop to have a hug…”