Pussycat Dolls release comeback single ‘React’ ahead of Aussie tour

They’ll play all major cities come April

Puah Ziwei
pussycat dolls react comeback australia new zealand tour so pop 2020
Credit: Live Nation Media

The Pussycat Dolls have made their long-awaited return with a brand-new single, ‘React’, which arrives ahead of their upcoming Australian tour.

The dance pop song is the girl group’s first release since their 2009 EP, ‘Doll Domination – The Mini Collection’. The five-member group previously previewed the song during their comeback performance on the UK’s ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ in November. Listen to ‘React’ below.

An accompanying video for ‘React’ arrives tomorrow (February 8) at 2am AEDT. The group recently previewed the forthcoming visual with a sultry teaser on Twitter. Check it out here.

The Pussycat Dolls will head Down Under in March to promote their new single, according to Pedestrian.TV. The group will return in late April and early May for their headlining national tour, as part of So Pop 2020. They will play shows in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as the New Zealand cities of Christchurch and Auckland.

So Pop 2020 will also feature performances by British dance pop group Steps, American singer Jesse McCartney, Irish vocalist Samantha Mumba and more. For more information and ticketing details, visit the official So Pop website.

The Pussycat Dolls made their debut in 2005 with the global hit ‘Don’t Cha’, which went on to top the ARIA charts. They would release two successful albums over the next few years, before disbanding in early 2010.

