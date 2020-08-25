PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn has discussed the inspiration of worldwide protests for racial equality, and the importance of long term political activism.

The band were due to release their new album ‘Use Me’ in July (following an earlier coronavirus -enforced delay), but pushed the release back to August 28 due to worldwide protests for racial equality following the death of George Floyd.

In an in-depth new interview with NME, Gunn, a longstanding campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights among other causes, discussed the need for long-term activism

“This moment in time is a paradigm shift and awakening for a lot of people. But there’s so much work to do. It has to be lifelong commitment in order to see change,” she said.

“We want a better future and are down and willing to be part of that shift,” she continued. “It’s so palpable and intense and real. I think the best thing you can do right now, instead of being apathetic and pretending that you don’t care, is do care. You’ve got to give a shit, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn opened up about her battles with chronic illness. The musician, who has Crohn’s Disease, was also diagnosed with the autoimmune disease ankylosing spondylitis last November.

“I didn’t know what was wrong,” she said. “I was having a really difficult time getting out and into my bunk every morning and night and waking up with stomach pains. With autoimmune disease, there’s a general fatigue and brain fog that comes with chronic inflammation, so a lot of the time I’d be really unfocused or really tired. I was hard on myself about it.”

On recovery, she said: “I’ve been really on top of my mental and physical health for the last few years,” she says. “I feel like I’ve been in a really good head space for quite a while, which I’m really grateful for.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Gunn performed acoustic renditions of PVRIS’ ‘Gimme A Minute’ and ‘Dead Weight’ for NME‘s ‘Home Sessions’.