PVRIS tease their return with mysterious social media posts

PVRIS have teased their return with a series of mysterious posts on social media.

The US band teased fans yesterday (March 2) with a link that said ‘use this’, alongside a URL.

Upon clicking it, fans are directed to a Spotify playlist which is also called ‘USE THIS’ and contains one solitary track – ‘You and I’ from the deluxe version of their debut album ‘White Noise’.

The description of the playlist also urges fans to ‘Watch While You Listen’. Upon fulfilling that request they are able to view an accompanying video which flashes up with several different symbols.

Similar videos with cryptic symbols can also be seen when fans play tracks such as ‘Separate’, taken from their second album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’, before another four photos form the face of singer Lynn Gunn.

Although the band are yet to confirm if new music is on the way, they made their triumphant live return to London at an intimate show last month.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Having opened up about her battle with depression when writing the band’s second album, ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’, she’s now transformed songs such as ‘What’s Wrong’ – which contains the lines ‘This skin don’t feel like home / Don’t wanna see another damn inch of my skull’ into anthems of bravery and resilience.”

As she jumps onto the barrier for penultimate track ‘Death Of Me’, from last year’s ‘Hallucinations’ EP, mobbed by adoring fans who echo back every word, it’s clear that she’s an icon-in-waiting.

Their last album came in 2017’s ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell.’