PVRIS to release new collaboration ‘Sacrificial’ with EDM producer REZZ

PVRIS are set to release a new track in collaboration with Canadian producer and DJ REZZ this Friday (February 5).

The track, entitled ‘Sacrificial’ was announced by PVRIS along with a five-second clip of the new music. You can take a listen below.

It’s not the first collaborative single PVRIS has been a part of. Back in October last year, the band enlisted London singer-songwriter RAYE for the commanding new track ‘Thank You’.

It was one of five new tracks included on a new deluxe version of PVRIS’ most recent album ‘Use Me’.