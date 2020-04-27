PVRIS unveil psychedelic, sci-fi inspired visuals for new single ‘Gimme A Minute’

PVRIS have shared the video for their latest single ‘Gimme A Minute’, which sees the Massachusetts group embarking on an ambitious science fiction epic.

The psychedelic visuals were directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera, and blend trippy 3D animation with live action footage of the band.

The single is taken from PVRIS’ forthcoming third album ‘Use Me’, which recently had its release date postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The record was due to be released this Friday (May 1), but due to what the band referred to as “circumstances beyond our control,” it’s now due on July 10.

Watch the video for ‘Gimmie A Minute’ below:

PVRIS announced ‘Use Me’ last month by sharing the song ‘Dead Weight’, which was written about the drawbacks of “being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back.”

They had previously teased their comeback in March with a series of mysterious social media posts. A link with the command “use this” took fans to a Spotify playlist which was also called ‘USE THIS’ and contained one solitary track – ‘You and I’ from the deluxe version of their debut album ‘White Noise’.

‘Use Me’ also sees the band parting ways with drummer Justin Nace, who played with the band for six years before leaving in January.

He wrote to fans on Twitter: “After six years, my time drumming for Pvris has come to an end. It’s been incredible traveling the world and playing shows with them. I’m so thankful to have met so many caring and supportive fans across so many continents.”