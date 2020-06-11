QMusic to deliver $3,000 grants to affected music workers

QMusic, the organiser of music industry conference BIGSOUND, will be administering relief grants of up to $3,000 to musicians and industry workers in Queensland who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic as part of the state government’s stART funding program.

According to QMusic’s website, the grants are designed to support the “ideation, preparation, planning and collaboration activities focussed on future creative opportunities during the COVID recovery phase”.

The stART grants program was first announced in late May by Arts Queensland. Since then, QMusic, along with nine other arts and community organisations, have partnered up with the funding body as delivery partners. Altogether, $500,000 in funding is available.

“stART will help to support all segments of the independent sector, across multiple art-forms and communities, whose work has been and continues to be impacted by closure of venues and social distancing rules,” a statement from Arts Queensland read.

Expressions of interest open Monday June 15 at 10am AEST and close a week later on June 22 at 11:59pm AEST.

Other government bodies in Australia have organised similar emergency grants funding programs, such as the Australia Council’s $5million Resilience Fund and the City of Melbourne’s $2million grants fund.