Quavo and Takeoff announce Migos show without Offset

Following rumours that were sparked earlier this year about a potential Migos breakup, the trio have announced a show that appears to exclude member Offset.

Migos were recently announced as headline performers at this year’s 2022 National Battle of the Bands in Houston, Texas next month. However, a flier for the event only shows images of Quavo and Takeoff. A video announcing their performance says the event will be “featuring a live performance by the Migos: Quavo and Takeoff”.

The official announcement of their addition to the bill also describes them as a “Grammy-nominated hip hop group featuring Quavo and Takeoff”. See social media posts announcing the performance below:

In May, questions about Migos’ future were raised when Quavo and Takeoff released a new single as a duo, ‘Hotel Lobby’, under the name Unc and Phew. Following its release, it was reported that Offset had unfollowed both his bandmates on Instagram.

Less than a month later, in June, Migos pulled out of their scheduled performance at the 2022 Governors Ball festival, with organisers for the event announcing they would no longer appear “due to circumstances out of [their] control”.

At the time, a representative for Migos stated that despite the cancellation they were still a group, with TMZ reporting that the reason for their withdrawal from the lineup was due to Quavo being busy filming a movie, and being unable to work around the scheduling conflict.

Last month, Quavo and Offset performed as Migos as part of the Summer Smash 2022 festival in Chicago, performing multiple tracks (including ‘Hotel Lobby’) without their bandmate present.

Migos’ most recent album together was last year’s ‘Culture III’, which arrived after all three members had released solo albums following 2018’s ‘Culture II’.

In a four-star review of the group’s latest, NME said the record saw Migos ‘successfully pick up from where they left off’ with ‘Culture II’, and that the ‘latest chapter in the trio’s career certainly seems unlikely to be overlooked by the masses who have embraced the group for the best part of a decade’.