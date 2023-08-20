Quavo attends Takeoff memorial service in video for new song ‘Hold Me’

Quavo has shared a new video for his track ‘Hold Me’, which sees him attend a memorial service for late Migos bandmate Takeoff.

The rapper released new album ‘Rocket Power’ this week (August 18), and has described it as “my therapy” following the death of Takeoff in late 2022.

The video for the track sees Quavo attend a memorial service in Atlanta for his cousin and bandmate.

Check it out below.

Takeoff died on November 1 last year, aged 28, when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million bond. He was formally indicted last month.

Offset recently said that performing a tribute to Takeoff with Quavo at 2023 BET Awards “cleared his soul”. It marked the first time the duo had performed together since Takeoff’s death.

Announcing ‘Rocket Power’ in May, Quavo described the album as “my therapy” following the death of Takeoff.

“This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!

“Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”