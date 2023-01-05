Quavo shares emotional song in tribute to Takeoff, ‘Without You’

Quavo had paid tribute to Takeoff with an emotional new song called ‘Without You’.

The Migos rapper lost his bandmate and nephew in November after he was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

‘Without You’ hears Quavo sing about someday seeing “you in heaven“. He reflects on the highs and lows of their career, singing: “Remember them days we ain’t have our shit together?/ On the Nawfside times was hard but them days was better.”

Quavo later references his debut collaborative album with Takeoff, ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’, which released under their group name Unc & Phew in October. “I wish I had a time machine/ Just so you take a ride with me/ I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc & Phew until infinity,” Quavo sings.

Listen to the track below.

Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was killed at the age of 28 on November 1, 2022. Houston police said that the gunfire followed an argument over a “lucrative” game of dice outside a bowling alley at around 2.30am, but that the rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander”.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, the man accused of fatally shooting Takeoff allegedly looked up how to secure fake plane tickets to flee the US before his arrest on December 1. Clark has denied those claims and asserted his innocence over the murder charge, denying that he shot Takeoff.

Meanwhile, following Takeoff’s public memorial in November, Quavo also wrote a letter addressed to his late nephew.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team,” he wrote.

The third member of Migos, Offset, recently said that it’s “not easy” to keep going in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death.

Offset shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his bandmate and cousin once removed in an Instagram post in November, and in the weeks since has been sharing his feelings as he grapples with grief.

“Shit not easy,” he wrote in one such tweet on December 21. “Fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up.” The post also included a photo of Takeoff.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset delayed the release of his new album ‘Father Of 4’, which was due to be released on November 11.

A fan messaged the rapper to ask if it would still arrive as scheduled, to which Offset replied: “No pushed back.” The album is yet to receive a new release date.