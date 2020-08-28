Queen and Adam Lambert share ‘The Show Must Go On’ from their forthcoming live album

Queen and Adam Lambert have shared the first track from their forthcoming live album, ‘Live Around The World’, a stirring rendition of ‘The Show Must Go On’.

Recorded at London’s 02 Arena in July 2018, ‘The Show Must Go On’ is the 12th and final track on Queen’s 1991 album ‘Innuendo’.

Watch the performance below:

To mark the occasion, guitarist Brian May has shared some unique history behind the track, expressing its links with original singer Freddy Mercury. In a press statement, May said, “Even though we were all aware of Freddie’s impending tragedy, we had some inspired and joyful times in the studio, making the ‘Innuendo’ album. We didn’t speak much about Freddie’s illness – he just wanted to get on with ‘business as usual’ as far as possible.

“The melody called for some very demanding top notes, and I’d only been able to ‘demo’ them in falsetto. I said to Freddie … “I don’t want you strain yourself – this stuff isn’t going to be easy in full voice, even for you!” He said, “Don’t worry – I’ll f…ing nail it, Darling!”. He then downed a couple of his favourite shots of vodka, propped himself up against the mixing desk, and… delivered one of the most extraordinary performances of his life.”

On Queen’s 2018 performance of ‘The Show Must Go On’, Lambert noted the newfound poignancy of its meaning, adding, “I think we all have moments in life where we feel the odds are against us and the climb is a steep one. I always sense a great cathartic release throughout the audience during this song.

“I think we all recognize that it was a big statement for Freddie at that point in his journey as well: He was fighting for his life.”

Queen and Adam Lambert announced the release of their first ever live album last week, having teased the announcement in a cryptic video a few days prior.

‘Queen + Adam Lambert Live Around the World’, is set for release on October 2 via EMI.