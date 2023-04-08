Queen say they’re considering releasing new music with Adam Lambert

Queen have said that they are considering releasing new music with Adam Lambert.

Following the death of frontman Freddie Mercury in 1991, the band first toured with singer Paul Rodgers in 2004. Since 2011, Lambert has sung live with the band.

Speaking on US Radio, Queen’s Brian May said: “We have dabbled a little. It is just that you haven’t heard any of it.

“It would have to be something so special that we would feel we would want to launch it on the public” (via The Sun).

Lambert added: “It’s a lot of pressure if you think about it. If they’re going to put something out that’s new, it’s got to be at a certain level. It has to be the right thing. And I’ve always said, ‘Is it appropriate for me to be doing new material?’ I feel like it scares me.”

May has spoken about the possibility of making music with Lambert in the past.

Asked about the likelihood of a new Queen record in 2021, he told Guitar Player magazine (via Contact Music): “I always say, ‘I don’t know.’ It would have to be a very spontaneous moment.”

He continued: “Actually, Adam, Roger and myself have been in the studio trying things out, just because things came up. But up to this point we haven’t felt that anything we’ve done has hit the button in the right way.

“So it’s not like we’re closed to the idea, it’s just that it hasn’t happened yet.”

Meanwhile, May was knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace last month (March 14).

May was included in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list alongside the Lionesses and more, both for his work in music and his history as an animal rights activist.

Discussing the honour, May told BBC News: “This is a kind of licence, a kind of commission to carry on doing what I’m doing, and it gives me a bit more power to my elbow. So I’m very happy about that.”