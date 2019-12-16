Queen make animated video for ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’ 35 years after festive single released

Queen have shared an animated video for their festive 1984 single, ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’.

The band’s original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, devised the concept for the animated video with direction and production for the snowy nighttime scene by Justin Moon and Drew Gleason.

Taylor said in reference to the new video: “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It’s just a great relief when it finally happens.”

May said: “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth – not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”

Prior to the new video, there were no visuals released along with the 1984 single.