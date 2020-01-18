Queen have shared their admiration for BTS, saying that they “welcome” the K-pop revolution.

The band were speaking at a press conference in Seoul ahead of their show in the South Korean capital at the Gocheok Sky Dome tonight (January 18).

Speaking about the global impact of K-pop, Brian May said: “I’ve learned about K-Pop in the UK and we always welcome people who use their own ways to spread a new influence to this generation. I’m sure they are going to continue to do great.”

He then added that, despite generational gaps, “even we can feel just how great this [K-pop] movement is.”

Adam Lambert, Queen’s long-standing vocalist, added: “K-Pop’s visuals are amazing. The visuals are more than just something fun to see. It gives us inspiration. I’ve seen so many amazing visuals from BTS.”

May also revealed to press that he was shocked at the amount of fans waiting for the band at the airport, and put it down to the success of recent Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in South Korea.

“I had only heard about how great the movie did in Korea but it was shocking to see so many people greet us at the airport,” he said.

BTS shared their new single ‘Black Swan’ yesterday (January 17), the second taste of new album ‘Map Of the Soul: 7’. NME’s Rhian Daly called the song a “haunting, melancholy curveball” that “puts artistry ahead of mass appeal.”

Queen are set to continue their Rhapsody world tour in London this summer, playing ten nights at The O2.