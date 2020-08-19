Queen tease new announcement in cryptic video from Brian May

Queen‘s Brian May has teased an announcement from the band in a cryptic new video.

Posting on Instagram this afternoon (August 19), the legendary guitarist shared a brief clip which sees him performing to thousands of fans, alongside drummer Roger Taylor and the band’s current vocalist Adam Lambert.

While the video stopped short of revealing what’s in store for Queen fans, it confirmed that the announcement will arrive at 12AM BST on Friday (August 18) and 4PM/7PM PDT/EDT tomorrow.

Responding to the announcement, one fan wrote: “I can’t wait!!! I hope it’s another US tour!”

It marks the first major activity from the band since May suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

In May, he told fans that he had been “very near death” when he was hospitalised after doctors discovered that three arteries in his heart “were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart”.

May added: “This is going to sound really strange, but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes. I often think that at funerals, all these people come and say these wonderful things about the person that’s gone but he or she can’t hear it.

“I’m lucky, I got to hear it – so my life is complete. Yeah, I’m sorry if that sounds weird, but I can’t compare it with anything.”

The guitarist concluded by thanking his fans again, saying: “Thank you, that’s all I can say, for the fantastic amount of love you’ve given me. It’s really appreciated, I will never forget it.”

Queen were also set to head out on a huge UK and European tour this summer, but it has been rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus.