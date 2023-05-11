Queens Of The Stone Age announce new album ‘In Times New Roman’ and share ‘Emotion Sickness’

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their new album ‘In Times New Roman’ and shared the single ‘Emotion Sickness’. Check out the song and album details below.

Having been teasing their return this week with online videos and billboards in London, the band have now revealed details of the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Villains‘ with their eighth album ‘In Times New Roman’ arriving on June 8 via Matador Records.

The launch single ‘Emotion Sickness’ calls back to the band’s jagged ‘Rated R’ era, but with a psychedelic twice. The song is out on streaming platforms now, with a Liam Lynch-directed lyric video debuting tomorrow (Friday May 12).

Advertisement

Described by QOTSA as “the sound of a band creating the music its own members want to hear, while giving the rest of us a sonic forum in which to congregate”, ‘In Times New Roman’ was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck studios, with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by Queens of the Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below:

‘Obscenery’

‘Paper Machete’

‘Negative Space’

‘Time & Place’

‘Made to Parade’

‘Carnavoyeur ‘

‘What the Peephole Say’

‘Sicily’

‘Emotion Sickness’

‘Straight Jacket Fitting’

Last month, Queens Of The Stone Age announced a trio of UK shows as part of their summer 2023 world tour plans. Support at the UK shows will come from Isle Of Wight indie band Coach Party. Tickets are available here.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s summer 2023 European headline tour dates are are:

Advertisement

JUNE

16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

17 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival

18 – Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

20 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Margate, Dreamland

23 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

28 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

30 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

5 – Albi, Pause Guitare Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival

This comes after March saw QOTSA frontman Josh Homme share a new and rare public statement about his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle.

The pair have been involved in a long-running public battle for custody of their three children. Both Dalle and Homme filed their respective restraining orders against each other in 2021, while Dalle was convicted in November of that year of one count of contempt by a Los Angeles judge for “wilfully” failing to hand her five-year-old son over to Homme in September as part of an agreed custody deal.

In Homme’s new and lengthy statement, he revealed that a new permanent restraining order was granted against Dalle for a period of one year and 11 months, meaning she is not allowed to contact the Homme family, including Josh, his parents and the former couple’s three children – adding that: “The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme’s sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.”