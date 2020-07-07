Queen drummer Roger Taylor has addressed the prospect of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel once more, admitting that it’s unlikely to happen.

The big screen take on the band’s career hit cinemas in November 2018 and became the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, raking in more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

It also netted Rami Malek, who portrayed the late Freddie Mercury, an Academy Award for Best Actor.

When asked by Rolling Stone about a possible sequel, Taylor said: “I have to say no. I really do think that we need to sit back for a year or two and look at things and see if that is a believable or credible thing to do.

“The movie was a great hit. We were delighted, obviously. But I think I wouldn’t want to be seen as cashing in again. I’d have to have a very, very good script and scenario to make that work. Right now, I can’t think of a way of doing a sequel.”

He added: “If somebody comes up with a genius plan, maybe we’ll think about it. Right now, we’re just very happy with what the movie did. There are so many sequels that don’t match up to the original one. There are obvious ones that did, but on the whole, I think it’s a dangerous territory.”

Discussing the film’s success, he added: “It was extraordinary. There was the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs and then the Oscars! We thought, ‘Hey, we’ll take it!’

“It was a great ride, but it wasn’t our world. Our world is the rock and roll world. It was fascinating and very interesting to be involved. When the movie got four Oscars, it took a while for that to sink in. Mind you, they didn’t give Brian [May, guitar] and me any. That’s okay, though.”

Talk of a potential sequel has swirled since 2019 when Rudi Dolezal, the director of many Queen music videos, said that there had been internal talk about a possible second film.

It was suggested that the film could potentially focus on the years leading up to Freddie Mercury’s tragic passing in November 1991.

Although Bohemian Rhapsody depicts Mercury being diagnosed with AIDS prior to his band’s Live Aid performance, in actual fact it’s believed that he first found out about his diagnosis later, in April 1987.

Two months ago, guitarist Brian May also ruled out a follow-up film, telling Rolling Stone: “Don’t think we didn’t think about it. We’ve talked. Basically, we think not, at the moment. Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult.”